Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $80.60 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $80,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.