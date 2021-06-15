Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

