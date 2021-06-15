CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.
CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.68.
Shares of CRSP opened at $128.76 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
