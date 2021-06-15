CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP opened at $128.76 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

