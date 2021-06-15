Critical Comparison: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.62 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.44 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.14) -8.30

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Venus Concept and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 117.95%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.98%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -47.56% -91.82% -23.69% Pulse Biosciences N/A -190.46% -98.01%

Summary

Venus Concept beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis. The company also offers Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin; Venus Freeze Plus, a noninvasive device used in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for females for the noninvasive treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and rhytides; Venus Bliss, a device is used for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance. In addition, it provides NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX, a robotic systems to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

