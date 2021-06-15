Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
