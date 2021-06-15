Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.