Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Short Interest Update

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Croghan Bancshares stock remained flat at $$61.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

