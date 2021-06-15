Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Short Interest Update

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Croghan Bancshares stock remained flat at $$61.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $69.00.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
