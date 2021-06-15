Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.50 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.61.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.79. 213,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

