Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 205,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.80. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$18.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

