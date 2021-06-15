Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 2.0% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $6,235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

