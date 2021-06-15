CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CTEK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 374,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,700. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.26. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

