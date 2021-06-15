Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.48. 7,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 695,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

