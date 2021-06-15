Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

DADA stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. 18,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,590. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.92.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

