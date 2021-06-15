Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.10 Million

Brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to post sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $597.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of MSP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 256,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.54.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,458.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,012 shares of company stock worth $3,166,377 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

