Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.32.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of PLAY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,271. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last 90 days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

