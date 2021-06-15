DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 13th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DBSDY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. 60,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $92.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1452 per share. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

