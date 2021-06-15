Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

NYSE:DECK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.93. 301,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,082. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $353.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.29.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.