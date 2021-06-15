Deeper Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $33.19 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00146683 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00178141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.00922928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,752.56 or 1.00002159 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

