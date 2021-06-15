Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 25th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE DDF opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

