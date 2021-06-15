Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 25th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE DDF opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
