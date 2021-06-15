Denbury (NYSE:DEN) vs. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Critical Review

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Denbury has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Denbury and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 5 0 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 14 0 2.82

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Denbury.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90% Canadian Natural Resources 11.49% 2.27% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denbury and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 4.95 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.40 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -87.19

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Denbury on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

