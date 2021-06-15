Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Position Trimmed by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,386. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

