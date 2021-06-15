Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

