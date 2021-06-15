Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
