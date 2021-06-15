Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

