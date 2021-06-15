Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.95 ($58.77).

FRA:DWNI opened at €51.76 ($60.89) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.34.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

