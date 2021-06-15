Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.72 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $269,614.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00012810 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.00492100 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol



