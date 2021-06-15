Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €63.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLG traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching €65.30 ($76.82). The company had a trading volume of 83,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 12 month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.31.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.