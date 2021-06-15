Diamond Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $20,684.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00006733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,605,424 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

