Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $89.66. 42,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,152,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

