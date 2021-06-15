Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,200 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the May 13th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 382,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,158. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Digihost Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

