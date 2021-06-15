DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.0368 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and $179,761.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00423350 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.01164034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

