Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.22 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $56.54 or 0.00141427 BTC on major exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $34,074.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00060515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00768904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.46 or 0.07785870 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,660 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

