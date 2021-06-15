Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Geron were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $108,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Geron by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 404,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Geron by 782.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 272,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 241,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $461.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

