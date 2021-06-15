Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Kamada worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

