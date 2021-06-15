Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $542,000 Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 272.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Party City Holdco worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after buying an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 767,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRTY opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

