Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.68. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.