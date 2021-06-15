Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 693 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HARP opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

