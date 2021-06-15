Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $23.54

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $22.97. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,216 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DFH. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.