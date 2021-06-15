Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DUFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

