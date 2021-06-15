Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

