Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,411. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

