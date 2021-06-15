DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

