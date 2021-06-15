DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €47.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.10 ($47.18).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €39.06 ($45.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.95. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.