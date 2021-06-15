DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

