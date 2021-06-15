E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €10.17 ($11.96). The company had a trading volume of 6,216,608 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.12. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

