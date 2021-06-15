E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOAN shares. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.17 ($11.96). The stock had a trading volume of 6,216,608 shares. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

