EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 700 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

