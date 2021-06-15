EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

