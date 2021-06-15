EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

