Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ETST traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 12,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,292. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Earth Science Tech
