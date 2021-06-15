Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ETST traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 12,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,292. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

