EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.