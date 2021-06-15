Edward James Gardner Sells 8,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00.

DSG traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,991. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$67.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.62. The stock has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 98.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.5393895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

